Head-on crash in Scarborough leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person has died and three more have been injured after a crash in Scarborough on Thursday evening.
Around 10 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Vandorf Street to respond to a crash between two cars.
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Officers said a Silver Nissan Altima was travelling north along Sheppard Avenue when it crossed the centre line of the road and struck a Volkswagen Jetta head-on.
The wrong-way crash resulted in three people being seriously injured and one being killed.
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The driver of the Nissan suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead. The man and woman in the Jetta were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Toronto police said they were appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
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