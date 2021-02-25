Waterloo Region seeking help for area COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health is currently looking for volunteers for its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in a variety of non-medical roles.

It says the roles could include anything from clinic greeter, helping with client flow through the clinic, equipment/supply runners to parking lot attendants.

“The 2,500 community volunteers we currently have are vital to services and programs across the region including at our museums and libraries, working with seniors and children, and supporting special events,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a statement.

“We hope to see the same kind of enthusiastic response from the community in this call for volunteers for our immunization clinics.”

While volunteers will not jump to the front of the vaccination line, they will likely climb up the list depending on what role they are in.

Story continues below advertisement

2:57 Ontario to launch COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal on March 15 Ontario to launch COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal on March 15

“From a risk-based perspective, we would be looking for mitigating controls that reduce risks (including COVID risks) to be consistent across the clinics for all staff and volunteers,” Public Health spokesperson Julie Kalbfleisch told Global News via email.

“Based on eligibility, volunteers will be asked to be available to receive the vaccine as it becomes available. It will depend on available supply as well as on the volunteer position they fill.”

She says that those who work in more public-facing roles would be prioritized sooner.

“Volunteers are playing a valuable role in the vaccine rollout,” Kalbfleisch noted.

Anyone who volunteers will need to be over the age of 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health is seeking people to help weekdays, weeknights and weekends, and is asking for a three-month commitment.

Those interested, can sign up on the region’s website or call the Service First Call Centre at 519-575-4400 or TTY (Telephone for the deaf and hard of hearing): 519-575-4608.