Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 vaccine registration now open for priority groups in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video 'Pressure grows on provinces to keep up with demand for COVID-19 vaccinations' Pressure grows on provinces to keep up with demand for COVID-19 vaccinations
Pressure grows on provinces to keep up with demand for COVID-19 vaccinations

Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination is now available in the region for high-priority groups in Phase 1, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says those in seniors’ congregate settings, Indigenous adults and those over the age of 80 are among the residents allowed to register.

Read more: Waterloo Public Health provides update on COVID-19 vaccination plan

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that those who register will then be called for an appointment as soon as one is available.

The agency says area residents can either register online or call the region’s Service First Call Centre at 519-575-4400.

However, the online option is recommended as the quickest way to register.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First round of schools announced for voluntary testing in Waterloo Region

The appointments will begin as early as this week and will continue based upon vaccine availability.
Waterloo Public Health says vaccinations of residents in area long-term care and high-risk retirement homes have almost been completed.

Click to play video 'Second World War vet questions Ontario vaccine rollout plan' Second World War vet questions Ontario vaccine rollout plan
Second World War vet questions Ontario vaccine rollout plan

“As vaccinations are completed and capacity is increased, we will continue to open up vaccination to more groups as quickly as possible,” stated Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is heading the Waterloo Region vaccine distribution task force.

“Pre-registration will help us to maximize capacity and book people in as soon as possible.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Cambridge COVID-19Waterloo COVID-19 vaccinationsHow to register for COVID-19 vaccinations WaterlooWhere to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers