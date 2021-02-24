First round of schools announced for voluntary testing in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board has announced the locations of the first round of voluntary COVID-19 clinics.

On Feb. 16, the province announced it would require school boards to target testing at least five per cent of schools, and two per cent of their students per week.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board say the province has asked the boards to prioritize schools in areas of high transmission, previous or continuing high case numbers.

The first round of testing for public schools will take place at the following list of schools in the Kingsdale and Victoria Hills areas of Kitchener:

• AR Kaufman Public School

• Eastwood Collegiate Institute

• Empire Public School

• Howard Robertson Public School

• JF Carmichael Public School

• King Edward Public School

• Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate Institute

• Queen Elizabeth Public School

• Queensmount Public School

• Rockway Public School

• Sunnyside Public School

• Westmount Public School

• Wilson Avenue Public School

The following is a list of the first round of Catholic schools which will be included in testing

• Resurrection CSS / St. John CES / St. Dominic CES

• St. Mary’s H.S. / Blessed Sacrament CES

• Our Lady of Grace CES / St. Bernadette CES / St. Daniel CES

• Msgr. Doyle CSS / Holy Spirit CES

• St. Gregory CES / St. Vincent de Paul CES

The board says the testing is free, voluntary and will be available in around six communities per week.

It says schools will be in contact with families on how to sign up for the testing, which will take place after school and on weekends.