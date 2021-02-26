Menu

Canada

Locations announced for 2 large vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan' Coronavirus: Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan
Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan

Waterloo Region announced the locations for two large vaccination clinics, which are a part of its plan to immunize thousands of people daily when vaccines become widely available.

One will be held in Waterloo at 435 The Boardwalk while the other will be at 66 Pinebush Rd. in Cambridge.

Read more: Waterloo Region seeking help for area COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The region says the clinic on The Boardwalk will open in early March for people over the age of 80 who were recently added to the priority list for Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New data suggests variants will make up 40% of new cases by mid-March in Ontario' Coronavirus: New data suggests variants will make up 40% of new cases by mid-March in Ontario
Coronavirus: New data suggests variants will make up 40% of new cases by mid-March in Ontario

It says a number of modifications are needed at the site in Cambridge before it can open as a clinic.

The region recently announced its plans to immunize up to 10,000 people on a daily basis when the vaccines become available.

Read more: COVID-19 variants of concern spreading in Waterloo Region

The plans included two large clinics, a handful of medium clinics, pharmacies, existing mobile teams and the clinic at Grand River Hospital.

“Residents of the community will be directed to the most appropriate and accessible clinic using a regional booking system through which they can pre-register according to their eligibility for the vaccine,” stated Waterloo Region Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is heading the region’s vaccine distribution task force.

