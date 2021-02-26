Locations announced for 2 large vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region announced the locations for two large vaccination clinics, which are a part of its plan to immunize thousands of people daily when vaccines become widely available.

One will be held in Waterloo at 435 The Boardwalk while the other will be at 66 Pinebush Rd. in Cambridge.

The region says the clinic on The Boardwalk will open in early March for people over the age of 80 who were recently added to the priority list for Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.

It says a number of modifications are needed at the site in Cambridge before it can open as a clinic.

The region recently announced its plans to immunize up to 10,000 people on a daily basis when the vaccines become available.

The plans included two large clinics, a handful of medium clinics, pharmacies, existing mobile teams and the clinic at Grand River Hospital.

“Residents of the community will be directed to the most appropriate and accessible clinic using a regional booking system through which they can pre-register according to their eligibility for the vaccine,” stated Waterloo Region Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is heading the region’s vaccine distribution task force.