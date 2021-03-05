Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Walter Gretzky mourned in Brantford, Ont., city he helped put on the map

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video 'Walter Gretzky, father of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82' Walter Gretzky, father of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
WATCH ABOVE: Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the man who taught and nurtured the hockey player considered the "Great One," died on Thursday at the age of 82. He had been battling Parkinson's disease and other health issues in the past few years, but his son in a statement said he never let his health "get him down."

BRANTFORD, Ont. – A small memorial has sprung up for Walter Gretzky outside the arena that bears his son’s name in Brantford, Ont.

The elder Gretzky died Thursday at the age of 82.

Read more: ‘Truly everyone’s hockey dad’: Condolences pour in after Walter Gretzky’s death

Two hockey sticks – one full-sized, one miniature – and a Canadian flag adorn the sign marking off Walter Gretzky’s parking spot outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.

Trending Stories

“Reserved for Walter Gretzky, Lord Mayor of Brantford,” the sign reads.

READ MORE: Walter Gretzky, father of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82

Story continues below advertisement

Mark Ritter, a former sports journalist who left the full-sized hockey stick leaning up against the sign, says the famous hockey dad was a community fixture.

He says he lived in Brantford for six years but has since moved away, and drove about an hour to pay tribute to Gretzky Friday morning.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
brantford ontarioWalter Gretzkythe Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.Walter Gretzky BrantfordWalter Gretzky deadWalter Gretzky Mourned

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers