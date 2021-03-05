Calgary Flames rehire Darryl Sutter as head coach after firing Geoff Ward

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have fired Geoff Ward and brought Darryl Sutter back as head coach.

The team made the announcement Thursday night after Ward coached the Flames to a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Flames went 11-11-2 under Ward.

Sutter coached the Flames from 2002 to 2006, and served as the team’s general manager from 2003 to 2010.

The 62-year-old from Viking, Alta., guided Calgary to the Stanley Cup final in 2004 when the Flames lost in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sutter coached the Los Angeles Kings from 2011 to 2017 and won Stanley Cups in both 2012 and 2014.

He has 18 seasons of head-coaching experience in the NHL with Chicago, San Jose, Calgary and Los Angeles.