Coronavirus: Outbreak declared in fourth unit at Vancouver General Hospital

Vancouver Coastal Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in fourth unit at Vancouver General Hospital.

Health officials say the outbreak is in surgical inpatient unit T8B in VGH’s Jim Pattison Pavilion, where three patients have tested positive for the virus.

Additional outbreaks were declared in unit T10C on Feb. 21, and in units T14G and T11D on Feb. 23.

In total, 23 patients and 19 staff at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health said.

All four units are closed to new admissions and transfers as well as to visitors, with the exception of cases of compassionate end of life visits.

As of Thursday, there were outbreaks in seven other B.C. hospitals in addition to VGH.