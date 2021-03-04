Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak declared in fourth unit at Vancouver General Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 10:43 pm
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 564 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, March 4, and four additional deaths in the last 24-hours. Dr. Henry also provides an update on the variants of concern and an apology to people who had their second scheduled vaccine dose cancelled.

Vancouver Coastal Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in fourth unit at Vancouver General Hospital.

Health officials say the outbreak is in surgical inpatient unit T8B in VGH’s Jim Pattison Pavilion, where three patients have tested positive for the virus.

Additional outbreaks were declared in unit T10C on Feb. 21, and in units T14G and T11D on Feb. 23.

In total, 23 patients and 19 staff at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health said.

All four units are closed to new admissions and transfers as well as to visitors, with the exception of cases of compassionate end of life visits.

As of Thursday, there were outbreaks in seven other B.C. hospitals in addition to VGH.

