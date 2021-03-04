Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video 'Port Moody pub superspreader outbreak contact tracing' Port Moody pub superspreader outbreak contact tracing
One person with coronavirus ended up kicking off a superspreader chain of infection, starting at a Port Moody pub, that ultimately affected 296 people. Aaron McArthur reports

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: This poster shows how a B.C. pub trivia night turned into a COVID-19 superspreader event

Earlier Thursday, federal health officials signaled that a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot which is considered 85 per cent effective, could be approved within “days.” The U.S. approved the vaccine on Saturday.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of active cases and hospitalizations continued a slow upward trend. Officials also said the number of variant cases confirmed in B.C. had reached 200.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 81,909 cases had recovered, while 1,372 people had died.

