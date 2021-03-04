B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, federal health officials signaled that a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot which is considered 85 per cent effective, could be approved within “days.” The U.S. approved the vaccine on Saturday.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of active cases and hospitalizations continued a slow upward trend. Officials also said the number of variant cases confirmed in B.C. had reached 200.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 81,909 cases had recovered, while 1,372 people had died.

