Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared on 2 more units at Vancouver General Hospital

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 10:53 am
A photo of Vancouver General Hospital.
A photo of Vancouver General Hospital. Chester Ptasinski/Global News

Two more units at Vancouver General Hospital are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Two inpatient units in the Jim Pattison Pavilion have now been closed to new admissions, Vancouver Coastal Health said Monday night.

Click to play video 'Outbreaks in B.C. long-term care persist despite COVID-19 vaccination program' Outbreaks in B.C. long-term care persist despite COVID-19 vaccination program
Outbreaks in B.C. long-term care persist despite COVID-19 vaccination program – Feb 16, 2021

An outbreak was declared in another unit on Sunday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit at Vancouver General Hospital

In total, six patients and 13 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

All visits to these units have been suspended except for compassionate visits at the end of life.

