COVID-19 outbreak declared on 2 more units at Vancouver General Hospital

Two more units at Vancouver General Hospital are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Two inpatient units in the Jim Pattison Pavilion have now been closed to new admissions, Vancouver Coastal Health said Monday night.

An outbreak was declared in another unit on Sunday.

In total, six patients and 13 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

All visits to these units have been suspended except for compassionate visits at the end of life.