Loaded shotgun seized during search warrant in the Westmount area: London Police

London police seized a loaded shotgun and ammunition during a search warrant in the Westmount area.
Members of the guns and drugs section executed the warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 100-block of Andover Drive, and a vehicle.
Police say they seized a loaded pump-action shotgun, ammunition, switchblade knife, and $105 in cash.
Trending Stories
A 39-uear-old London man is facing several firearm and weapons related offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with.
The accused is expected to appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments