Crime

Loaded shotgun seized during search warrant in the Westmount area: London Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2021 10:29 am
London Police seized weapons during a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of Andover Drive.
London police seized a loaded shotgun and ammunition during a search warrant in the Westmount area.

Members of the guns and drugs section executed the warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 100-block of Andover Drive, and a vehicle.

Police say they seized a loaded pump-action shotgun, ammunition, switchblade knife, and $105 in cash.

Read more: London police officer charged in connection with 2019 death of woman

A 39-uear-old London man is facing several firearm and weapons related offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges

