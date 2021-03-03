Menu

Comments

Crime

London police officer charged in connection with 2019 death of woman

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 3, 2021 4:25 pm
The front of London police headquarters.
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London police officer has been charged in connection with the November 2019 death of 28-year-old Amanda Bolt.

The Special Investigations Unit announced Wednesday that Sgt. Kevin Lui has been charged with one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Read more: SIU names London woman who died after being found in medical distress in police cell

The SIU says that on the morning of Nov. 2, 2019, Bolt was arrested at her home by officers with the London Police Service, taken to police headquarters and then released.

Later that same day, she was re-arrested for breaching conditions of her release, the SIU says, and was taken back to police headquarters and lodged in a cell.

According to the SIU, she was found in medical distress the following morning and was transported to hospital, where she was placed on life support before dying 10 days later on Nov. 13.

Lui is due in court March 24. The SIU says that because the matter is now “properly before the courts,” it will not be providing any further comment.

London police Chief Steve Williams issued a statement shortly after the SIU’s decision was made public, stating that he, too, is unable to comment on details of the investigation as it is before the courts.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog charges Durham cop in jail cell death of man who went into medical distress

However, Williams says he can confirm that immediate action was taken as soon as he learned of the incident.

He says Lui was transferred to administrative duties in November 2019 and has now been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act. Williams says the act does not allow for suspension without pay “under these circumstances.”

Williams says he also “directed a comprehensive audit of our procedures and process relative to the care and detention of people who are arrested and taken into our custody.”

“This is a fulsome review that is ongoing. When the review is complete and recommendations are reviewed, further information will be provided to LPS members, the London Police Services Board and the public,” Williams added.

“For now, we must let the judicial process run its course.”

