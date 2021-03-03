Coronavirus: Kingston region daycare outbreak leads to 8 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak in the region, with eight active cases associated.

According to the health unit’s dashboard, an outbreak was declared at a local child-care facility March 3.

The health unit said the outbreak is related to Tiny Hoppers Kingston West, located at 375 Select Dr. The organization posted to Facebook Wednesday, saying it has chosen to close its doors for 14 days due to the outbreak.

“We are working closely with KFL&A Public Health. We care deeply about our families and our staff and we hope that everyone stays safe. We look forward to serving our families in the future,” the statement from the daycare said.

According to local public health, the risk to the public is low and all at-risk clients and staff are being contacted by KFL&A Public Health.

The health unit says all public health protocols were being followed by the child-care facility, and no charges have been laid.

There were seven new cases announced Wednesday, two of which were outbreak-related — two women, one in her 30s and another in her 20s. All of the cases related to the outbreak are still under investigation, according to the health unit.

In total, the region has 17 active cases of the virus.

7 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA today: 2 Females 30s, under investigation. Female 30s, close contact. Female 20s, outbreak related. Female 30s, outbreak related. Male 30s, close contact. Female 10 to 19 under investigation.

▫️ 1 case has resolved.

▫️ 17 Active cases #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/oz1WxxRniM — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) March 3, 2021