Peterborough police use stun gun on man resisting arrest during domestic incident

Peterborough police say an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon during an arrest in a domestic incident on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 p.m. officers were called to a home in the area of Lock and McGill streets for a reported domestic disturbance.

Police say a 36-year-old man refused to leave the residence and became “extremely agitaged.”

Officers attempted to arrest the man, who allegedly struck an officer.

Police say the accused continued to struggle, prompting one officer to deploy their conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest.

The Peterborough man was charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.

