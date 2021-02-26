Menu

Crime

Peterborough police use stun gun on man brandishing large rock on downtown street

By Greg Davis Global News
eterborough police tased a man who allegedly approached officers threatening them with a large rock.
eterborough police tased a man who allegedly approached officers threatening them with a large rock. Getty Images file photo

Peterborough police say officers used a conducted energy weapon to make an arrest of a man brandishing a rock in the downtown area on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a man holding a large rock in the area of Brock and George streets. The man was allegedly yelling and walking into traffic.

Read more: Peterborough police tase ‘assaultive’ man during arrest for alleged domestic assault

Police say officers approached the man on nearby Murray Street and requested that he drop the rock. The man allegedly refused, verbally threatened police,  then advanced toward officers “with the rock raised in a threatening manner,” police said.

Officers were able to direct the man away from the public in the area and then used their conducted energy weapons to make an arrest.

Tyler Henderson, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

