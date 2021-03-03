New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, mass testing clinic set up in Miramichi region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 37 active cases remain in the province.

According to public health, the two travel-related cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are in their 20s and are currently self-isolating.

One other case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is an individual in their 50s.

“The case is under investigation and self-isolating,” public health said.

According to the province, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,438. Since Tuesday, two people have recovered for a total of 1,372 recoveries.

There have been 28 deaths. Three patients are hospitalized and two are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 753 tests were conducted for a total of 230,540.

Public exposures to COVID-19

Public health said they’ve identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Zone 7.

Individuals who tested positive were in these establishments but do not have the exact times they were present in these businesses, but it is believed it was for a short duration on these dates:

Sobeys on Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 (273 Pleasant St., Miramichi).

Atlantic Superstore on Feb. 15, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28 (408 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

Shoppers Drug Mart on Feb. 15, Feb. 17 and Feb. 26 (397 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

Dollarama on Feb. 20 (100 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

Winners on Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

Giant Tiger on Feb. 24 (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

Walmart on Feb. 24 (200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

Bulk Barn on Feb. 27 (100-99 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

NB Liquor on Feb. 27 (221 Pleasant St., Miramichi).

COVID-19 testing in Miramichi region

The province said a mass testing clinic has been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

“This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested,” said the province in a press release.

Testing will be held over two days:

Thursday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi

Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi.

“No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.”