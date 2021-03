Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews are battling a structure fire in Meaford, Ont., on Sykes Street North near Grandview Drive.

Police say crews responded just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

#GreyBruceOPP are currently assisting the Meaford Fire Dept at a structure fire on Sykes Street North, near Grandview Dr in Meaford. This area will be closed to traffic until the fire is under control. Please avoid this area and find alternate routes through Meaford. ^rs pic.twitter.com/QN2YsrCTXr — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 3, 2021

The Meaford and District Fire Department is working at getting the fire under control.

Sykes Street North is closed between Grandview Drive and Cook Street.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.