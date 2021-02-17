Police investigate 2-vehicle head-on crash in Meaford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash that took place in Meaford, Ont., Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash took place on Highway 26, between Grey Road 112 and the 11th Line.

Officers say both vehicles were “severely damaged” as a result of the collision.

Two occupants were sent to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene, but the highway has since reopened in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing.

