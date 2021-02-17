Menu

Police investigate 2-vehicle head-on crash in Meaford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 2:40 pm
Officers say both vehicles were 'severely damaged' as a result of the collision.
Officers say both vehicles were 'severely damaged' as a result of the collision. Police handout

OPP say they’re investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash that took place in Meaford, Ont., Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash took place on Highway 26, between Grey Road 112 and the 11th Line.

Read more: Police investigate crash involving snowmobile, transport truck in Springwater, Ont.

Officers say both vehicles were “severely damaged” as a result of the collision.

Two occupants were sent to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene, but the highway has since reopened in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing.

