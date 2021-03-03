Manitoba reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another three Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 51 more have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases announced Wednesday bring the province’s total number of cases reported since last March to 32,000 after health officials say one previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

The virus’s latest victims all come from the Winnipeg Health region and bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 901. They include two men, one in his 40s and another in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

Of the latest cases 15 were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, three cases were from the Southern Health region, 30 were reported in the Northern Health region, and three cases came from in the Interlake-Eastern Health region. No new cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are now 186 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 24 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.

Health officials say an outbreak at McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre in McCreary has been declared over.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.8 per cent provincially and 3.2 in Winnipeg.

Health officials say 1,788 tests for novel coronavirus were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since last February to 529,722.

There are currently 1,146 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba, according to provincial data.

Manitoba announced 64 new cases and two additional deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

On Tuesday health officials also reported Manitoba’s first two known cases of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, and a sixth case of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom.

There were no further cases of the variants of concern reported in Manitoba Wednesday.

