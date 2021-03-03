Menu

Crime

Member of air cadet program charged with alleged sex assault, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 1:28 pm
Photo of Daniel Caster.
Photo of Daniel Caster. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man who was in a position of authority with the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Program has been charged with sexual assault.

The force says the man was with the cadet program in Toronto in November 2019 and allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

They say Daniel Caster, a 27-year-old man, surrendered to police on Feb. 24 and is no longer in his position of authority.

Read more: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by PSW at Toronto assisted living facility

Police say the man faces charges that include sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Police say there may be other alleged victims.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
