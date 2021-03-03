Member of air cadet program charged with alleged sex assault, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man who was in a position of authority with the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Program has been charged with sexual assault.

The force says the man was with the cadet program in Toronto in November 2019 and allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

They say Daniel Caster, a 27-year-old man, surrendered to police on Feb. 24 and is no longer in his position of authority.

Police say the man faces charges that include sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Police say there may be other alleged victims.

