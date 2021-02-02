Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by PSW at Toronto assisted living facility

Police say a man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a personal support worker (PSW) at an assisted living facility in Toronto.
Officers said they received a report of sexual assault in the area of Pharmacy and St. Clair avenues on Friday.
Police said a PSW was working at an assisted living facility last Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
The worker allegedly entered a room and sexually assaulted a woman.
Police declined to say whether or not the victim is a resident of the facility.
The worker was a “temporary” employee who worked at multiple locations over the past year, police said.
Thirty-year-old Ridwan Oloko of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault.
“Investigators would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or may have experienced a similar situation,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
