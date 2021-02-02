Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 Toronto police officers injured, man in custody after altercation in Etobicoke

By Jessica Patton Global News
Two Toronto officers were injured after an altercation with a suspect in Etobicoke on Tuesday.
Two Toronto officers were injured after an altercation with a suspect in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Peter Muscat

Toronto police say two officers were injured and a man is in custody after an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the area of Royal York Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue West at around 11:20 a.m.

Police said they were there for a “check address call” which is typically a welfare check on an individual.

Const. Edward Parks told Global News officers were called to a home in the area, and after they arrived, an altercation occurred between two officers and a suspect.

Parks said as a result of the altercation, the suspect was placed under arrest and all three were taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Two other men were taken to local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Road closures are in effects as police investigate.

More to come.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingLawrence Avenue WestToronto Police Officer InjuredRoyal York BoulevardToronto Office Injured
Flyers
More weekly flyers