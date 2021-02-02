2 Toronto police officers injured, man in custody after altercation in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two officers were injured and a man is in custody after an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the area of Royal York Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue West at around 11:20 a.m.

Police said they were there for a “check address call” which is typically a welfare check on an individual.

Const. Edward Parks told Global News officers were called to a home in the area, and after they arrived, an altercation occurred between two officers and a suspect.

Parks said as a result of the altercation, the suspect was placed under arrest and all three were taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were taken to local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

Road closures are in effects as police investigate.

More to come.

CHECK ADDRESS: (UPDATE) Royal York Blvd + Lawrence Ave W – large police presence in the area – road closures pending – find alternate route of travel #GO208390 ^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2021