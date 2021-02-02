Menu

Crime

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 63-year-old woman in Mississauga

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. John Hanley / File / Global News

A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place roughly two months ago in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say a 63-year-old woman was crossing the street on Tomken Road the evening of Dec. 8 when she was struck by a van.

They say the driver took off, and the woman died in hospital.

Read more: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga, officers searching for driver: police

The suspect, a 57-year-old man from Milton, was arrested and charged Monday.

Police say he’s charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

He’s been released and is due back in court April 19.

