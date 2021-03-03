Curve Lake First Nation woman removed from life-support following injuries in assault

Send this page to someone via email

Curve Lake First Nation is remembering a resident taken off life-support last week as a “beautiful soul” as her alleged attacker is out on bail.

According to family, Cileana Taylor, 22, died in hospital late Thursday after they made a decision to remove her off life-support.

Taylor had been in a coma with a brain injury since early September 2020 after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend in Peterborough.

According to court documents, Jordan Morin, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm (domestic). At the time of his arrest on Sept. 11, he was on bail for a separate assault in 2019.

The Peterborough Police Service on Monday said their investigation is ongoing and would not comment on Taylor’s death.

Documents also indicate that while Morin was out on bail related to the Taylor case, he was arrested in late January in connection to another assault of a woman in November. He was charged with two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm (choking) and mischief under $5,000.

In early February Morin was granted bail again — a fact that frustrates Taylor’s family.

“It’s extremely frustrating because at what point does the justice system take into consideration his history and his past?” asked Sean Vanderklis, Taylor’s cousin.

Morin is scheduled to return to court on March 11.

Vanderklis says he has little faith in the justice system, referring to the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“There’s a pattern that’s well-demonstrated, well-documented and has been backed up by a national inquiry,” he said.

He said he’s remembering his cousin as “youthful, joyful, happy, carefree” and someone who had “her whole life ahead of her.”

Savannah Taylor says her sister is being remembered as a lover of animals.

“Some would call her a cat whisperer,” she said. “She always seen the good in people. Everyone. She was always smiling and laughing. She has two nephews who she loved more than anything in this world. Her favourite thing to do with them was go frogging.”

In a statement issued Monday, Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung said Taylor will be remembered as a woman who was “taken unfairly and too soon.”

“But Cileana will also be celebrated for who she was in our community — a tiny affectionate toddler in our daycare, a young leader in our school, a good friend and support to the young women she grew up with, and a beautiful soul full of potential,” she said.

A GoFundMe page launched last fall has raised more than $22,000 to support Taylor’s family.

— With files from Jessica Nyznik/Global News Peterborough