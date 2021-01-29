Menu

Crime

Arrests made in domestic assault incidents in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 9:39 am
peterborough-police2
Two Peterborough men have been charged in connected to separate domestic incidents. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police said Friday they had made arrests in two separate domestic assault investigations.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a 911 call from a female victim who reported that she was choked and punched by a man during an argument at a residence in the area of Sherbooke Street and Goodfellow Road.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Women facing more violence amid coronavirus pandemic: national survey

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with spousal assault causing bodily harm.

During the arrest, the accused allegedly threatened and kicked an officer and was also found to be in possession of a narcotic. He was further charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and will appear in court later Friday, police said.

Also on Thursday, police arrested a 23-year-old man after a female victim reported a domestic incident in November 2020. It’s alleged the man pushed and choked the victim.

The man was charged with two counts of spouse assault one count each of assault cause bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

In both incidents, police did release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

 

Click to play video 'Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic' Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic
Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic – Nov 18, 2020
