Saskatchewan adds 2 new coronavirus deaths, 134 infections

Saskatchewan added two coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 387, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

The recently deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported in the 80-plus age group from the north central and Saskatoon zones.

According to the government on Tuesday, there were 134 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 28,938. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up slightly to 144.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 154 patients with COVID-19 — 134 are receiving inpatient care and 20 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,492 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 27,059 following 194 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,175 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 580,241 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 27,018 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

