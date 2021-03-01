Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccinations start for some Toronto police officers

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 5:10 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto mayor outlines ‘largest vaccination effort’ in city’s history' Coronavirus: Toronto mayor outlines ‘largest vaccination effort’ in city’s history
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory on Monday outlined the city's vaccination plan, which will see vaccines spread out across 49 hospital sites, 46 community health centres and 249 pharmacies. He called it the "largest vaccination effort" in the city's history, but added people need to continue to abide by public health measures to keep each other safe.

Toronto has started vaccinating some of its police force against COVID-19 after the province identified the officers as a priority group.

A spokeswoman for the force says frontline police constables and sergeants have been identified as a group included in the first phase of Ontario’s vaccine rollout.

Connie Osborne says those officers respond to emergency calls where medical assistance may be required.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccination booking sites busy in Ontario regions offering shots to oldest seniors

Osborne says that group consists of about 2,250 frontline officers.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says some police officers are involved every day in calls that involve enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and performing CPR.

On Sunday, Ontario expanded the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include residents experiencing homelessness.

