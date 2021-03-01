Coronavirus: Vaccine registration opens for Peel Region residents aged 80+

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Peel Region aged 80 and older are now eligible to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, local officials said Monday.

“With over 50,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered in Peel, anticipated increases in supply now supports the addition of new groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” a news release said.

However, officials warned that current supply continues to limit the number of available appointments but noted that in the coming weeks as more vaccines are received, additional slots will open.

Officials said the criteria will be based on the year of birth, meaning born in 1941 or earlier.

For now, those eligible will be able to book or pre-register for a vaccine at either Brampton’s William Osler Health System vaccine clinic, which will open for bookings Monday evening, or at Mississauga’s Trillium Health Partner’s clinic, which is currently accepting pre-registration for appointments.

Those websites will remain active until a provincewide booking system launches later this month.

Great news to share: If you, or a family member, is 80+ living in Mississauga, you can now pre-register for a #COVID19Vaccine through @THP_hospital. Follow the link below to fill out the form & THP will reach out when an appointment becomes available. https://t.co/viCcu6MUTX — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) March 1, 2021

Officials said supply at community clinics remains limited and those facilities are still being used to vaccinate high-priority workers.

People previously deemed eligible to receive a shot, including those in long-term care and retirement homes, paramedics, firefighters and police providing medical care, and those in assisted living facilities and shelters, are continuing to be contacted to receive a vaccination.

