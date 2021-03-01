Menu

Crime

Eskasoni residents asked to stay inside as police investigate shooting

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Residents in Eskasoni, N.S., are being asked to stay in their homes with the doors locked as police investigate two reports of shots fired in the community.

In a news release Monday just before 3 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said officers first responded to a call of a shooting at a home in Eskasoni at around 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

“One man located inside the home was shot through the window,” Clarke said in the release. “He was injured and transported to hospital.”

Read more: Police investigate home invasion, abduction in Bedford

Clarke said the second report of shots fired in the community came in at around 12:30 a.m.

“These were investigated but were determined to not be substantiated,” Clarke continued.

Police say the have a heavy presence in the community as they continue the investigation and are asking residents to remain in their homes with doors locked.

Read more: New Brunswick shooting suspect faces 32 charges, including attempted murder: RCMP

Police are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it and not share information or photos of police operations, as it could jeopardize officer safety.

“Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to immediately contact police at 902-379-2822. If it’s an emergency, call 911,” Clarke concluded, adding that further updates will be provided when possible.

