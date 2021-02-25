Police investigate home invasion, abduction in Bedford

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a home invasion and abduction in Bedford on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to reports that a man had been shot in an apartment in the 1-100 block of Glen Moir Terrace at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Investigators arrived and learned that a 42-year-old man had been abducted by the suspects.

They stole the man’s vehicle to escape the scene.

Police did not provide details on how but say they were able to later locate the 42-year-old. He was transported to hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call investigators at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.