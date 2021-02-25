Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate home invasion, abduction in Bedford

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 8:55 am
File - Crime scene tape is strung along Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 20, 2021.
File - Crime scene tape is strung along Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth on Feb. 20, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a home invasion and abduction in Bedford on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to reports that a man had been shot in an apartment in the 1-100 block of Glen Moir Terrace at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Read more: New Brunswick shooting suspect faces 32 charges, including attempted murder: RCMP

Investigators arrived and learned that a 42-year-old man had been abducted by the suspects.

Trending Stories

They stole the man’s vehicle to escape the scene.

Police did not provide details on how but say they were able to later locate the 42-year-old. He was transported to hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: RCMP investigate shooting incident in Lagacéville, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is in its early stages.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call investigators at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaHalifax Regional PoliceHRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityHalifax crimeBedfordbedford abductionbedford home invasionGlen Moir Terrace
Flyers
More weekly flyers