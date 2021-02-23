RCMP investigate shooting incident in Lagacéville, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating a report of a shooting in Lagacéville, N.B.

Police say they they received a report of damage to a home on Route 445, after which they determined there were shots fired at the home.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Feb. 9 -10.

“Nobody was home at the time of the incident,” police said in a Tuesday release.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police.

2:04 Rash of catalytic converter thefts a headache for N.B. auction yard Rash of catalytic converter thefts a headache for N.B. auction yard – Feb 13, 2021

Advertisement