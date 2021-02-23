RCMP investigate shooting incident in Lagacéville, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating a report of a shooting in Lagacéville, N.B.
Police say they they received a report of damage to a home on Route 445, after which they determined there were shots fired at the home.
The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Feb. 9 -10.
“Nobody was home at the time of the incident,” police said in a Tuesday release.
RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact police.
