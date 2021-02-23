Menu

Politics

Desmond inquiry: hearings shift focus to federal involvement in tragic deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond' Inquiry learns about the mental decline of Lionel Desmond
Testimony at the Lionel Desmond inquiry Friday outlined how PTSD and mental health issues had an impact on his relationship with his wife Shanna. Shanna’s parents and brother revealed that Desmond was delusional and believed his wife was cheating on him. The jealousy issues and his erratic behaviour pushed her to seek a divorce. Jesse Thomas has more.

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. – An inquiry investigating why a mentally ill former soldier killed three family members and himself in 2017 is expected to hear Tuesday from doctors who treated Lionel Desmond while he was in the military.

During the first phase of the provincial fatality inquiry, which started last year, the hearings focused on the involvement of police and provincial health and firearms officials.

Read more: Desmond inquiry to hear from military medical staff who treated Lionel Desmond

Last week, the inquiry heard from members of Desmond’s family and the immediate family of his wife, Shanna Desmond.

The inquiry shifts its focus today to the federal government’s involvement in the tragic case.

Trending Stories

Witnesses slated to testify this week include two doctors who worked with the Canadian Armed Forces and two other physicians who worked at a clinic that offers mental health treatment to current and formers soldiers and RCMP members.

Click to play video 'Former soldier who served with Lionel Desmond takes witness stand' Former soldier who served with Lionel Desmond takes witness stand
Former soldier who served with Lionel Desmond takes witness stand

The inquiry has heard that Desmond was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and a possible traumatic brain injury in 2011 after he saw combat during the Afghanistan war in 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
