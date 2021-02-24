New Brunswick shooting suspect faces 32 charges, including attempted murder: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say Riverview shooting suspect Janson Baker has been charged with 32 offences on Wednesday.

Baker, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 following a shooting incident that occurred near Riverview High School at around 5:15 p.m. that day. He was arrested in Amherst, N.S., after a 12-hour manhunt that started in Moncton.

A teacher at the school was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Staff at the school have since said the man required surgery but is recovering.

Hans Ouellette with the N.B. RCMP told Global News that Baker is facing 16 charges in connection with the Riverview shooting.

The offences include:

Attempted murder

Causing bodily harm with intent

Two counts of robbery

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Contravention of firearm storage regulations

Baker’s arrest came after an emergency alert was issued in Nova Scotia, after the vehicle Baker drove was found in Amherst and appeared to have been abandoned.

The night prior, an emergency alert was also issued in the Greater Moncton area as officers with the RCMP searched for a suspect they said was reportedly carrying firearms.

On Jan. 7, RCMP told Global News that Baker was being detained for charges unrelated to the shooting. At the time, Ouellette said that charges on the shooting are pending.

2:06 Teacher recovering following N.B. shooting incident Teacher recovering following N.B. shooting incident – Jan 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Ouellete said Baker is facing 16 additional charges in relation to several incidents that occurred between Nov. 21, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021.

“Some of those charges include robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, theft of a vehicle and possession of stolen property,” he said.

“Mr. Janson Bryan Baker remains in custody in a federal institution,” said Ouellette.

Baker is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Ouellete also said RCMP would like to thank the public for their help in the investigation.

“The sharing of the information from our Alert Ready message that was made on Jan. 5, actually made sure that the public was aware of what was happening and what police were doing,” he said.