New Brunswick shooting suspect faces 32 charges, including attempted murder: RCMP

RCMP say Riverview shooting suspect Janson Baker has been charged with 32 offences on Wednesday.
Baker, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 following a shooting incident that occurred near Riverview High School at around 5:15 p.m. that day. He was arrested in Amherst, N.S., after a 12-hour manhunt that started in Moncton.
A teacher at the school was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Staff at the school have since said the man required surgery but is recovering.
Hans Ouellette with the N.B. RCMP told Global News that Baker is facing 16 charges in connection with the Riverview shooting.
The offences include:
- Attempted murder
- Causing bodily harm with intent
- Two counts of robbery
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Contravention of firearm storage regulations
Baker’s arrest came after an emergency alert was issued in Nova Scotia, after the vehicle Baker drove was found in Amherst and appeared to have been abandoned.
The night prior, an emergency alert was also issued in the Greater Moncton area as officers with the RCMP searched for a suspect they said was reportedly carrying firearms.
On Jan. 7, RCMP told Global News that Baker was being detained for charges unrelated to the shooting. At the time, Ouellette said that charges on the shooting are pending.
On Wednesday, Ouellete said Baker is facing 16 additional charges in relation to several incidents that occurred between Nov. 21, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021.
“Some of those charges include robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, theft of a vehicle and possession of stolen property,” he said.
“Mr. Janson Bryan Baker remains in custody in a federal institution,” said Ouellette.
Baker is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.
Ouellete also said RCMP would like to thank the public for their help in the investigation.
“The sharing of the information from our Alert Ready message that was made on Jan. 5, actually made sure that the public was aware of what was happening and what police were doing,” he said.
