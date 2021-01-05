RCMP searching for man reportedly carrying firearms in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has been issued in the Moncton area of New Brunswick as officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police search for a suspect they say is reportedly carrying firearms.

RCMP are currently searching for 24-year-old Janson Bryan Baker, who is reported to be “carrying firearms with intent to use them.”

23:40 RCMP is searching for an individual reported to be carrying firearms with intent to use them. Individual is Janson Bryan Baker, 24 yo, believe to be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows. If located, do not approach and contact RCMP. #GreaterMoncton pic.twitter.com/dG6kJS7PyS — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 6, 2021

Police believe the suspect is driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra, with black tinted windows.

The RCMP is urging the public not to approach Baker, but to call police immediately if he is seen.

