Canada

RCMP searching for man reportedly carrying firearms in Moncton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 11:12 pm

An emergency alert has been issued in the Moncton area of New Brunswick as officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police search for a suspect they say is reportedly carrying firearms.

RCMP are currently searching for 24-year-old Janson Bryan Baker, who is reported to be “carrying firearms with intent to use them.”

Police believe the suspect is driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra, with black tinted windows.

Read more: RCMP charges 3 officers in Moncton with obstruction of justice

The RCMP is urging the public not to approach Baker, but to call police immediately if he is seen.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Moncton police investigate Christmas-related thefts' Moncton police investigate Christmas-related thefts
Moncton police investigate Christmas-related thefts – Nov 26, 2020
