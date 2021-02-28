Saskatchewan reports no new coronavirus deaths, 141 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials are reporting no new coronavirus deaths and 154 hospitalizations on Sunday.

The province added 141 new COVID-19 cases and 146 recoveries.

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of new infections with 38, followed by Regina with 19 new cases.

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (16), far north central (1), far north east (14), north west (17), north central (13), north east (3), central west (2), central east (8), south central (8) and south east (1) zones. One case has pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 146, or 11.9 new cases per 100,000.

A total of 1,543 cases are considered active across Saskatchewan.

Health-care workers across the province administered 1,662 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday.

The south east logged 656 vaccinations and the north west logged 314. The remaining doses were administered in the far north east (218), far north central (22) Regina (24), north central (214), central west (102), central east (112) zones.

A total of 78,226 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, 51,808 of which are first doses and the remaining 26,418 are second doses.

Of the 154 people in hospital, 19 are in intensive care.

