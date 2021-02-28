Menu

Comments

Canada

Saturday night garage fire in Saskatoon caused by hot plate accidentally turned on

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 12:18 pm
Saskatoon fire crews discovered smoke coming out of the roof of garage in the Dundonald neighbourhood on Saturday evening while investigating an extinguished fire.
Saskatoon fire crews discovered smoke coming out of the roof of garage in the Dundonald neighbourhood on Saturday evening while investigating an extinguished fire. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied Photo

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call Saturday evening to investigate a fire in a garage in the Dundonald area.

One fire truck arrived to investigate the garage on the 200 block of Nixon Crescent. The firefighters found that black smoke was still visible inside the garage.

Two more trucks, one rescue unit, an aerial unit and the battalion chief were dispatched.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the garage roof. Although the flames were extinguished, heat was identified in the walls by fire crews.

Crews were able to identify the area of heat with their thermal imaging camera and a pump tank was used to fully extinguish the fire. The attic was also checked to make sure no fire had spread.

The fire investigator determined the fire was accidental and caused by a hot plate that was accidentally turned on. Damage is estimated to be $10,000.

