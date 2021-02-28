Saturday night garage fire in Saskatoon caused by hot plate accidentally turned on

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call Saturday evening to investigate a fire in a garage in the Dundonald area.

One fire truck arrived to investigate the garage on the 200 block of Nixon Crescent. The firefighters found that black smoke was still visible inside the garage.

Read more: Hazmat team responds to ammonia leak in downtown Saskatoon

Two more trucks, one rescue unit, an aerial unit and the battalion chief were dispatched.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the garage roof. Although the flames were extinguished, heat was identified in the walls by fire crews.

Read more: Saskatoon fire crews battle garage blaze in Hudson Bay Park neighbourhood on Saturday

Story continues below advertisement

Crews were able to identify the area of heat with their thermal imaging camera and a pump tank was used to fully extinguish the fire. The attic was also checked to make sure no fire had spread.

The fire investigator determined the fire was accidental and caused by a hot plate that was accidentally turned on. Damage is estimated to be $10,000.

2:12 43 people at Saskatoon apartment building treated for carbon monoxide poisoning 43 people at Saskatoon apartment building treated for carbon monoxide poisoning – Jan 15, 2021