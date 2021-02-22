Menu

Canada

Hazmat team responds to ammonia leak in downtown Saskatoon

By Anna McMillan Global News
A hazmat team spotted outside of the Bessberough hotel after an ammonia leak was reported Monday morning.
A hazmat team spotted outside of the Bessberough hotel after an ammonia leak was reported Monday morning. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A hazmat team responded to an ammonia leak in downtown Saskatoon on Monday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a fire engine, hazmat unit and the battalion chief responded to the leak in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent East after receiving a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m.

Read more: Saskatoon fire crews battle garage blaze in Hudson Bay Park neighbourhood on Saturday

A Global News camera operator saw the crew working out of the Bessborough Hotel.

Firefighters found a small fridge in an unoccupied suite leaking ammonia, the fire department said in a news release. Hazmat technicians wrapped the fridge in plastic and removed it from the building, then turned it over to building management.

Click to play video 'Calgary YMCA evacuated after ammonia leak' Calgary YMCA evacuated after ammonia leak
Calgary YMCA evacuated after ammonia leak – Feb 12, 2020
FirefightersSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Fire DepartmentHotelHAZMATAmmonia LeakBessborough Hotel
