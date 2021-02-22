Hazmat team responds to ammonia leak in downtown Saskatoon

A hazmat team responded to an ammonia leak in downtown Saskatoon on Monday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said a fire engine, hazmat unit and the battalion chief responded to the leak in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent East after receiving a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m.
A Global News camera operator saw the crew working out of the Bessborough Hotel.
Firefighters found a small fridge in an unoccupied suite leaking ammonia, the fire department said in a news release. Hazmat technicians wrapped the fridge in plastic and removed it from the building, then turned it over to building management.
