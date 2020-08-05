Menu

Canada

UBC loses appeal over ammonia dump in Vancouver creek that killed fish

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2020 7:14 pm
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015.
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The University of British Columbia has lost an appeal of a hefty fine and conviction over an ammonia release that ended up in a fish-bearing streaming.

The university and CIMCO Refrigeration were charged under the Fisheries Act last year after ammonia was deposited into a sewer near the university’s Thunderbird Arena, which found its way into the Fraser River and killed 70 fish.

Read more: UBC fined $1.2M for 2014 release of ammonia into Fraser River tributary

CIMCO Refrigeration was fined $800,000 by the provincial court after pleading guilty to discharging the chemical into the storm drain.

The university was fined $1.2 million, but appealed its conviction and fine to B.C. Supreme Court, arguing that it couldn’t be proven that the ammonia had entered the river, killing the fish.

Deadly ammonia leak in Fernie blamed on faulty system
Deadly ammonia leak in Fernie blamed on faulty system

In a decision released on Tuesday, Madam Justice Neena Sharma dismissed the university’s claims that the trial judge made errors when considering the evidence.

The judge refused to decrease the fine and also dismissed the university’s appeals of the conviction under the Fisheries Act.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
UBCUniversity Of British ColumbiaFraser RiverAmmonia LeakFisheries ActCimco Refrigerationenvironmental fineUBC fine
