Canada

Saskatoon fire crews battle garage blaze in Hudson Bay Park neighbourhood on Saturday

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 10:51 am
A garage fire in the Hudson Bay park area in Saskatoon on Feb. 20.
A garage fire in the Hudson Bay park area in Saskatoon on Feb. 20. Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call for a garage fire in 1100 block of Avenue J North Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters say at 3:53 p.m., fire crews saw flames coming from the detached garage. The fire was brought under control quickly.

Read more: Dog found dead after garage fire in Confederation Park

There were a pair of cars inside the garage during the fire.

According to the fire investigator, the cause of the fire was “grinding igniting flammable vapours.” Damages are estimated at roughly $60,000.

Read more: Fire destroys 2-storey detached garage in Star City, Sask.

There were no injuries.

