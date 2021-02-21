Saskatoon fire crews battle garage blaze in Hudson Bay Park neighbourhood on Saturday

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call for a garage fire in 1100 block of Avenue J North Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters say at 3:53 p.m., fire crews saw flames coming from the detached garage. The fire was brought under control quickly.
There were a pair of cars inside the garage during the fire.
According to the fire investigator, the cause of the fire was “grinding igniting flammable vapours.” Damages are estimated at roughly $60,000.
There were no injuries.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments