Fire destroys 2-storey detached garage in Star City, Sask.

It took fire crews about five hours to put out a blaze that tore through a two-storey detached garage at home in the RM of Star City early Saturday.

The Melfort Fire Department sent four trucks and nine firefighters to the blaze, which was called in by the homeowner at about 4:45 a.m.

The Melfort Fire Department sent four trucks and nine firefighters to fight the Saturday morning blaze. Credit / Melfort Fire Department

“By the time we got there, it was pretty much down into the foundation,” said Shaun Stewart, MFD fire chief.

“We made sure it wasn’t going to spread a whole lot farther than it already had. We put close to 6,000 gallons of water into it with foam concentrate as well.”

The fire completely destroyed the two-storey detached garage in the RM of Star City on Saturday morning. Credit / Melfort Fire Department

Once the fire was contained, crews successfully extinguished the main flames and began watering down the perimeter to prevent potential further spread.

Stewart said the toughest part was having to deal with the extreme weather conditions.

“Our biggest problem was water lines freezing while we were trying to put it out,” Stewart said.

“When we went back to reload with water, … that’s when we ran into some problems with frozen valves and that kind of thing. But that happens at 45 below.”

Stewart said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the cost of the damage is unknown.

He said nobody was injured.