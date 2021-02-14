Dog found dead after garage fire in Confederation Park

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters found the body of a dog after putting out a garage fire on Cartier Crescent in Saskatoon’s Confederation Park neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call on Saturday evening about a fire on the 100 block of Cartier Crescent.

Three engines, a ladder, and rescue trucks were dispatched to the scene. A battalion chief and fire investigator also attended the call.

According to the fire department, the firefighters first on scene found a fully involved garage fire. Crews were directed to hose down flames from the exterior before going inside the garage.

When the fire was under control, firefighters searched the structure and found the dog. There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and not considered suspicious. Estimated damage is $25,000.

Additional firefighters were dispatched to the scene to relieve others working in extremely cold temperatures.

