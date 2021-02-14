Two blazes keep Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews busy on Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of blazes just minutes apart were safely handled by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews on Saturday night.

The first call came in at 6:41 p.m. for a fire in a two-storey, single-family home in the 200 block of Hampton Street.

Crews were able to get inside the home once on the scene but had to abandon their offensive attack because of worsening conditions.

It took over 90 minutes to put out, but everyone inside had already left the building before crews got there and no one was hurt.

While the first group was battling that blaze, another call came in for a fire at a multi-family home in the 300 block of College Avenue.

It took firefighters over an hour to get things under control, and they had to help evacuate some occupants from the three-storey home — but again, no one was hurt.

The causes of both fires are under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

With Manitoba prolonged in a week-long extreme cold warning, WFPS crews have been busy, reporting five structure fires at homes around the city since Friday afternoon.

