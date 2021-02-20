Menu

Fire

Mother and son dead after house fire in Digby, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

DIGBY, N.S. – Two people are dead after a house fire early Saturday in Digby, N.S.

In a brief interview, Digby fire chief Robert Morgan says units were called to a fire in the town’s south end just before 6 a.m.

Morgan says the entire back end of the house was engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke by the time firefighters arrived.

He says two bodies were eventually found inside the home – one upstairs and one on the ground floor.

Morgan says the victims are believed to be a mother and her adult son.

There is no immediate cause for the fire and Morgan says the provincial fire marshal is assisting with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
House FireFatalFatal FireDigbyDigby Nova ScotiaDigby fire chief
