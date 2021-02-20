Family of 3 displaced after fire in Hampton, N.B.: Canadian Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been displaced by a house fire in Hampton, N.B., on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire destroyed the bungalow located on Viola Aveenue, located approximately 25 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

Volunteers with the organization are assisting a couple and their adult son with emergency lodging. They are also being provided financial support for meals, winter clothing purchases and other essentials.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 10 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries reported.

