Fire

Family of 3 displaced after fire in Hampton, N.B.: Canadian Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 11:16 am
The Canadian Red Cross says it has assisted those displaced by the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross

Three people have been displaced by a house fire in Hampton, N.B., on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire destroyed the bungalow located on Viola Aveenue, located approximately 25 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

Volunteers with the organization are assisting a couple and their adult son with emergency lodging. They are also being provided financial support for meals, winter clothing purchases and other essentials.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 10 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries reported.

