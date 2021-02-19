West Kelowna house fire believed to have started by candle

Residents of a West Kelowna home were able to get out safely after a fire started inside their home on Thursday evening.
Investigators say the fire was accidental and believe it was started by a burning candle.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to the residential structure fire at about 10:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Vineyard View Way.
WKFR said the occupants of the home had all evacuated the residence by the time the first truck arrived at the scene.
The fire had started in the basement of the home according to WKFR.
Crews were able to knock it down before flames were able to spread to the first floor.
Fire officials are reminding residents to avoid burning candles in bedrooms, bathrooms, and sleeping areas, and to extinguish them before leaving a room, the home, or going to bed.
Comments