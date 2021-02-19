West Kelowna house fire believed to have started by candle

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a West Kelowna home were able to get out safely after a fire started inside their home on Thursday evening.

Investigators say the fire was accidental and believe it was started by a burning candle.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to the residential structure fire at about 10:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Vineyard View Way.

Read more: 1 person dead after explosion at homeless camp in Winnipeg

WKFR said the occupants of the home had all evacuated the residence by the time the first truck arrived at the scene.

The fire had started in the basement of the home according to WKFR.

Crews were able to knock it down before flames were able to spread to the first floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Health Canada recalls thousands of candles for burning the wrong way

Fire officials are reminding residents to avoid burning candles in bedrooms, bathrooms, and sleeping areas, and to extinguish them before leaving a room, the home, or going to bed.

1:55 West Kelowna fire injures two, destroys home West Kelowna fire injures two, destroys home – Jan 30, 2021