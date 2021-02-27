COVID-19: 415 new cases, 6 more deaths in Alberta on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed 415 more cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths from the disease on Saturday.

The province now has 4,546 active cases, 126,774 recoveries and 1,883 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 1,545 active cases, the North zone has 1,044, the Edmonton zone has 926, the Central zone has 702 and the South zone has 314. There are 15 cases in unknown zones.

Alberta Health said 262 people are in hospital, with 51 of them in intensive care.

The 415 new cases came from 7,761 tests, which means a provincial positivity rate of 5.3 per cent, according to chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The province said 218,696 vaccine doses had been administered as of Feb. 26.

Deaths

Alberta Health reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 — all with comorbidities — in the last 24 hours:

A woman in her 50s in the Calgary zone.

A man in his 60s in the Calgary zone.

Two women in their 90s in the Central zone whose deaths are linked to the outbreak at Bethany Meadows.

A man in his 80s in the Central zone whose death is connected to the outbreak at Aspen Ridge.

A man in his 40s in the South zone whose death is linked to the outbreak at Valleyview LTC.

“My condolences go to their families, friends and anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today,” Hinshaw tweeted.

