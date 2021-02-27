It’s been 1 year since the first detected COVID-19 case in Quebec

It’s been one year to the day since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec. On that day, Feb. 27, 2020, Quebec’s public health director made an appeal for calm.
“Fear is a very bad epidemic,” said Dr. Horacio Arruda.
However, less than a month later, Premier François Legault declared a total lockdown of the province. With schools closed already, the province shuttered non-essential businesses, asking those who could, to work from home.
Over the next months, Quebecers watched the caseloads rise exponentially. Thousands of people lost their lives, most of them in long-term care homes. The premier called it a national tragedy and personally apologized.
“The message I have is I’m sorry,” Legault said.
Things began to re-open in May, but the reprieve was short-lived. Masks became mandatory in indoor spaces on July 18.
Then just before the Labour Day long weekend, a karaoke bar in Quebec City was the site of a “super-spreader” event. Dozens of people were infected and at least one death was linked to the bar.
At this time, public health officials began warning against all kinds of gatherings, which they said were leading to more and more community transmission.
Avoiding a second wave seemed unlikely. The government once again closed bars, restaurants and gyms in October. Quebecers were told not to get together for Thanksgiving.
“I prefer cancelling a lot of those in the next couple of weeks, to make sure we have a nice Christmas,” said Health Minister Christian Dubé.
But that was not to be either.
Gatherings in red zones won’t be allowed for Christmas,” Legault said.
The government forced the closure of non-essential businesses again as of Dec. 25.
There was some hope — a vaccine was on the horizon, but a shortage of doses led to a slow rollout.
Quebec brought in a curfew, which it has kept in place though stores have re-opened.
In January 2021, Quebec hit records of more than 3,000 new cases a day. On Feb. 7, it surpassed 10,000 deaths, more than any other province in Canada.
Could Quebec have done more to fight a second wave?
Opposition parties criticize the government for taking too long to acknowledge the risk of aerosol transmission and for recommending against the use of air purifiers in schools. The opposition called Quebec’s refusal to use rapid tests provided by Ottawa illogical.
Finally, in late February, there was a bit of good news — the province unveiled its mass vaccination plan, beginning with people 85 and older.
“Vaccines are our best hope to win this battle,” said Legault.
