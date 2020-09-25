Quebec officials to give update as coronavirus cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of novel coronavirus cases and outbreaks continues to climb in Quebec, the province’s health minister is expected to provide an update on the evolution of the pandemic Friday afternoon.

Christian Dubé will speak at the national assembly at 1:30 p.m. alongside Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of Quebec public health.

The address comes one day after Dubé issued a plea to Quebecers to avoid all social gatherings amid a second wave of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Authorities say the uptick of new infections has been driven by community transmission stemming from private events such as dinners. Dubé said citizens should cancel social plans in the coming days, including Thanksgiving, to stem the tide of the virus.

The province has been hard hit by the health crisis over the last six months, with the highest caseload and death toll in Canada.

Quebec has reported 5,810 deaths and more than 69,000 cases to date.

