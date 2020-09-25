Canada signs deal to obtain 20M doses of Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has inked a deal to obtain 20 million doses of another coronavirus vaccine candidate.
The vaccine is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
READ MORE: Here’s when experts say Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine could be ready
Trending Stories
It’s one of several potential vaccines that the government has signed deals to procure in the event they are successful.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments