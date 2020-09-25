Menu

Health

Canada signs deal to obtain 20M doses of Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 12:29 pm
Trudeau warns of a second COVID wave in a special televised address
Trudeau warns of a second COVID wave in a special televised address

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has inked a deal to obtain 20 million doses of another coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The vaccine is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

READ MORE: Here’s when experts say Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine could be ready

It’s one of several potential vaccines that the government has signed deals to procure in the event they are successful.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

