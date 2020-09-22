Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as cases rise, restrictions tighten

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s health minister is expected to provide an update after public health officials declared the province to be at the start of a second wave of COVID-19.

Christian Dubé will be speaking in the provincial capital on Tuesday afternoon alongside Dr. Horacio Arruda, the director of Quebec public health.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has continued to rise quickly in recent weeks, with a months-long high reached Monday when 586 new infections were reported.

READ MORE: Quebec at beginning of second coronavirus wave as cases jump, top doctor warns

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health crisis has led to more than 68,000 cases and 5,800 deaths in the province to date.

On Sunday, Quebec raised the alert level for several regions, including Montreal, to orange. The moderate alert level calls for tighter restrictions and officials are asking the public to limit their social gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

Arruda and Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal public health, warned Monday that the province is at the beginning of a second wave. They both called for vigilance, saying citizens have a role to play in helping reverse the upward trend of cases and limit the spread of the virus.

3:46 Quebec moves to the ‘orange zone’ of the pandemic Quebec moves to the ‘orange zone’ of the pandemic